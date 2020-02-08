|
Charlotte Powell Maher Koch, our loving and devoted Mother, age 93, a resident of Baton Rouge, and a native of Greenwood, Miss. went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Friday, Feb. 7. She was a devoted member of Broadmoor Methodist Church. She belonged to Lamplighters Sunday School Class, BUMC Women of the Church and was a member of Woman's Club. She was a past member of Saints Alive Choir and Ladies of Entr'nous. She loved playing bridge with her dear friends and was a member of several bridge groups until her sudden blindness last year. Charlotte was a LSU graduate and a member of Phi Mu Sorority. Before her retirement from the state of LA, she was a stay at home Mom, then a Real Estate broker with her husband Thomas A. Maher. Preceded in death by parents C. E. Powell, Sr. and Rebecca Harris Powell, brother C. E. Powell, Jr., infant daughter, Mary Maher, grandson Stephen Maher, husbands, Thomas A. Maher and Kenneth Koch. Survived by her other half, her twin sister Shirley Powell Sharkey, sons, Thomas E. Maher, wife Margaret Maher, James H. Maher, wife Lidiana Maher, daughter, Becky Calloway, step-daughters Kathy Koch Brandt and Sharon Koch Taylor. Grandchildren, James R. Maher, wife Bridget, Chesley Calloway, wife Nandita, Coltin Calloway, wife Elizabeth, Cameron Calloway, Zoel Pena, Dennis Pena, Charlotte Maher Rossiter husband Travis, Cristina Maher Gleason, husband James, Charlie Brandt, wife Rachel, great grandchildren, Brittany Maher Broussard, husband Michael, Brennan and Megan Maher, Tanner and Jolene Rossiter, Caston Calloway, and Rainbow Brandt and great-great grandchildren, Emma, Trey and Mason Broussard. Also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews that were like her own children. Pallbearers are James R Maher, Chesley, Coltin, and Cameron Calloway, Bernie, Richard and John Sharkey. Honorary Pallbearer Stephen Maher. A special thank you to Dawny and Lisa for being such wonderful caregivers and Bev and Bob Jones from her church for bringing her the Sunday School lessons she so enjoyed. Visitation at Resthaven Funeral Home on Jefferson Highway from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Monday and at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Broadmoor Methodist Church, corner of Sharp Lane and Molly Lea, with service at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Tom Cook and burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory thereafter.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020