Service Information

Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker , LA 70714
(225)-775-1991

Visitation
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker , LA

Visitation
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker , LA

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker , LA

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Charlotte Ruth Austin, 74 years old, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on December 18, 1944, born to William and Ruby Hawkins, in Starkville, Ms. Charlotte is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jimmy Austin; 2 sons, Jim Austin and wife Shaun and Tim Austin and wife Paula; daughter, Ashley Austin Spears and husband Tim; 5 grandchildren, J.Q., Michael, Camryn, Parker, and Cooper; and a host of nieces and nephews. Charlotte is preceded in death by her father, William Hawkins; mother, Ruby Hawkins; 2 brothers, Thad Hawkins and Jimmy Hawkins; 3 sisters, Totsie Hicks, Sherry Burton, and Jackie Lasseigne. Pallbearers will be J.Q, Michael, Parker, Cooper, Austin, and Jason. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The visitation will continue at Baker Funeral Home, Baker, Louisiana, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM, officiated by her brother-in-law, Wayne Austin. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker.

