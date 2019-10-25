Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Stringer Hand, wife of the late Dr. James E. Hand, went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the home of one of her daughters. Born October 4th, 1931, in Jackson, Mississippi to Alice Fatherree and John Harvey Stringer, Charlotte later moved to Baton Rouge with her parents where she graduated from Baton Rouge High School and Louisiana State University. Early in her career she worked at the Baton Rouge General Hospital as a medical technologist and later in the heart catherization lab. She left her career to be a stay at home mother, which brought her great joy. A longtime member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church, she was one of the original founders of the Weslyan Covenant Prayer Group, and she was instrumental in beginning a covenant discipleship group. Additionally, she started a tape library of sermons for those who were unable to attend Sunday services, served in various offices with the United Methodist Women's organization, sang in the choir, and taught numerous bible studies and Sunday school classes where she shared her love for God and His word. Charlotte's strong faith was evident to all who knew her, and she was known for her tender spirit, grace, kindness and generosity. She supported many charities, and throughout the years countless individuals were blessed by her selfless giving. She was extremely devoted to her family. She loved them unconditionally and was very proud of their accomplishments. In her spare time Charlotte enjoyed traveling the world. One of her favorite places was the Swiss Alps, born out of her childhood love for the book Heidi. However, she most loved traveling to tropical destinations, or those with beautiful beaches. During baseball season she could be found proudly cheering on the LSU Tigers from her home, and rarely missed a game. However, the hobby she was most passionate about was gardening. She truly had a green thumb and her love of gardening was instilled in her children. Charlotte is survived by daughters Ellen Doiron Miller (Byron), Glyn Doiron David (Wayne), and Jan Doiron Boiteaux; and son, Kent Hand (Paula). Additionally, she leaves behind eight grandchildren who affectionately knew her as Mimi: Amy Boiteaux Cataline (Danny), Brad David (Erica), Eric Bush, Allison Boiteaux, Kevin David (Marissa), Brett Hand, Ashley Hand Foxworth (Jared), and Nicole Hand; and six great-grandchildren, Robert David, Abby David, Audrey David, Holly Cataline, Jacob Cataline and Landon David. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James E. Hand; mother, Alice Fatherree Stringer; and father, John Harvey Stringer. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge at cancerservices.org or Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. "Well done, good and faithful servant; enter into the joy of your master." Matthew 25:21 Pallbearers are grandsons Brad David, Eric Bush, Kevin David, and Brett Hand; and grandsons-in-law Danny Cataline and Jared Foxworth. Visitation on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA, until service start immediately following officiated by the Rev. Carol Civils. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019 