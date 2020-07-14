Graveside funeral services for Charlsie Ross Wright, 87, of Baton Rouge, LA, will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Leach, Sr. officiating. Visitation will begin on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Beulah Baptist Church. Eva Charlsie Ross Wright was born on Sunday, October 30, 1932 in Many, LA. She died on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence in Baton Rouge, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Monroe Ross and Eula Maitlain (Arthur) Ross; husband, Maston Eugene Wright, Jr.; brothers: Edward Columbus "E. C." Ross, Cecil Clinton "Doc" Ross, William Washington "Bill" Ross and Allen Monroe "Tink" Ross; sisters: Evelyn Louise Ross, Audrey Katherine "Kat" Derrick, Mable Ross, Alma Lea Edwards and Versia Bernice Williams; and her nephews: Orlan Oscar Ross, Randall Gene Ross and Danny Lee Derrick. She is survived by her children: Mark Lane Wright and wife Ann, Nancy Carol Wright, Julie Ann VanZandt and husband Kenneth, all of Baton Rouge, LA; sisters: Gladys Helen "BeBe" Boice of Shreveport, LA and Eula Dean Corley of Many, LA; grandchildren: April Dawn Milstead and husband Steven, Mark Lane Wright, Jr., Matthew Eugene Wright, Danielle Florence Wright, Charlsie Elizabeth Wright, Gina Michelle Brown and husband Richard, Lauren Ann Gyorgy and husband Miklos and Perry Kenneth Edward VanZandt and wife Kylee; eleven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Pallbearers: Richard Brown, Mark Wright, Jr., Matthew Wright, Miklos Gyorgy, Larry Ross and Greg Ross Honorary Pallbearer: Captain Perry VanZandt.

