Chase Whitney Debetaz
Chase Whitney Debetaz, a resident of Port Allen, La., passed away on December 3, 2020 at the age of 23. Chase enjoyed spending time lighting camp fires and listening to music. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed to cook and helping work with his grandfather. Chase especially loved the holidays so that he could spend more time with his family. He survived by his parents, John and Sissy Debetaz; brother, Cody Debetaz (Lauren); sister, Katlyn Debetaz (Gabriel Rice); grandparents; Mitchell Jarreau and Sybil Jarreau, Doretha Debetaz.; best friend, Skylar Theriot; and nieces, April and Abby Debetaz. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Teddy Debetaz; uncle, Mike Jarreau; great-grandmother Effie Major. Visiting will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
