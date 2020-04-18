Chasity Hightower
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chasity's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chasity Shentrell Hightower departed this life on April 14, 2020. She was born in Houston, Texas on May 18, 1982 to the late Larry D Honora Sr and Katherine R Honora. In 2000, she graduated from Aldine High School in Houston, Texas. Later, she went on to school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 2007. On April 15, 2001, Chasity married Keenan Hightower. There became 6 children, Kentrell, Kaniyah, Kaliyah, Khasity, Kaiden, and Kanesha Hightower. Chasity was saved under the membership of Bishop Larry Montgomery of Nation of God Ministries in Houston, Texas. Later she was under the membership of Spirit of Life Church Pastor Cynthia Skelton in Houston, Texas. She had a very lovable spirit, just like her dad. She was very crafty, creative, and artistic. She was also known to be motivational, pushing those around her to become better. Chasity will be missed but her memories will be shared by her mother, husband, children, her siblings, Larry D Honora Jr. (Jayla) Qugran Honora (Rachel), Chaddrick (Laquinta) Lauryn Honora, Charlotte Smith-Burrell; her father and mother in law, Bobby and Linda Williams; brother in law, Roderick; sister in law Felicia; a host of aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father Larry D Honora Sr. and her daughter Kaniyah Hightower. Graveside service will be held Monday April 20, 2020 at Prevailing Word Cemetery, 2308 Hwy 971, Lettsworth, LA. Our sincerest thanks to everyone who supported, prayed, donated, encouraged, loved, lended a helping hand during this difficult time. Your support is greatly appreciated. We love you all. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
20
Graveside service
Prevailing Word Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved