Chasity Shentrell Hightower departed this life on April 14, 2020. She was born in Houston, Texas on May 18, 1982 to the late Larry D Honora Sr and Katherine R Honora. In 2000, she graduated from Aldine High School in Houston, Texas. Later, she went on to school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 2007. On April 15, 2001, Chasity married Keenan Hightower. There became 6 children, Kentrell, Kaniyah, Kaliyah, Khasity, Kaiden, and Kanesha Hightower. Chasity was saved under the membership of Bishop Larry Montgomery of Nation of God Ministries in Houston, Texas. Later she was under the membership of Spirit of Life Church Pastor Cynthia Skelton in Houston, Texas. She had a very lovable spirit, just like her dad. She was very crafty, creative, and artistic. She was also known to be motivational, pushing those around her to become better. Chasity will be missed but her memories will be shared by her mother, husband, children, her siblings, Larry D Honora Jr. (Jayla) Qugran Honora (Rachel), Chaddrick (Laquinta) Lauryn Honora, Charlotte Smith-Burrell; her father and mother in law, Bobby and Linda Williams; brother in law, Roderick; sister in law Felicia; a host of aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father Larry D Honora Sr. and her daughter Kaniyah Hightower. Graveside service will be held Monday April 20, 2020 at Prevailing Word Cemetery, 2308 Hwy 971, Lettsworth, LA. Our sincerest thanks to everyone who supported, prayed, donated, encouraged, loved, lended a helping hand during this difficult time. Your support is greatly appreciated. We love you all. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.