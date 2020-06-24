Or Copy this URL to Share

Chavius Jamond "Happy" Franklin was born October 19, 1989, in Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by his mother Bridget Franklin; children, Tylija & Robin Franklin, Destiny Gibbs; grandparents Emerson Williams and Mamie Franklin. Viewing will be held at Richardson Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 11am-12pm. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be invitation ONLY - masks are MANDATORY.

