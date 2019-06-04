Chaz Michael Mays entered into eternal rest on May 25, 2019 at the age of 9. Survived by his parents, Chase Mays, Sr. and Alicia Carpenter; brother, Chase Mays, Jr. Preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald Ray Anderson and sister, Chyna Rae Mays. Visitation Thursday, June 6, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019