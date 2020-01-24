Chedrick Golphin Sr. was called home January 13, 2020 at the age of 44. He was employed with the New Roads Police Department at the time of his death. Chedrick is survived by his children Chedrick (CJ) Golphin Jr., Kaiya Golphin, and Jada Golphin; Brother Howard Golphin (Danniesha); Maternal grandmother Mrs. Idella B. Jackson; four aunts, six uncles and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Services will be held at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church on 9700 Scenic Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 6:30 pm-8:30 pm. Visitation continues Monday, January 27, 2020 at 8 am until funeral services at 11 am. Interment will be held at Southern Memorial Gardens.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020