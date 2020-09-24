Chelsea Leigh Tullier, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away with her family by her side on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 30 in Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; William "Bill" Parker, Jr. and Herman and Bertha Mae Tullier. She is survived by the true light of her life, her precious daughter, Sophia Ann Caminita; her parents, Tim and Dana Tullier; brother, Tristan Tullier; grandmother, Barbara " Nana" Parker; uncle, Dal Parker and his wife, Lisa; aunt, Barbara Tullier; uncles, Jim and Joe Tullier and many loving cousins and wonderful friends. Chelsea fought a courageous battle with her addiction until the very end with unconditional support from her mother, father and Nana to which she held a special bond like no other. Chelsea's final act of love was to give the gift of life through donating her organs to save other lives. We know you are a peace now and in the arms of the Lord. Special thanks to the Grace House; Gina Smith, her sponsor and Kristine Baum for her many years of love and support to Chelsea and our family. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

