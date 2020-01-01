Chenita Renee Carter, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Sunday December 22, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 27. Visiting Friday January 03, 2020 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Resting Place Funeral Home 7840 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, La. Funeral Saturday January 04, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Luke Baptist Church 240 West Van Buren St Baton Rouge, La. Officiated by Rev Gus Washington, Interment in Mt. Moriah Cemetery Batchelor,La. She is survived by her Mother Lousinder Carter, Three Children Chenyia Carter, Tibris Hurts Jr, and Takyrie Hurts, 1 Brother Joseph Carter Jr, Aunts, Uncles, Numerous other relatives and friends including companion Tibris Hunts Sr. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020