Cher Ann Kelley passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with breast cancer at Our Lady of the Lake surrounded by her family at the age of 47. She was a Loan Officer with Foti Financial and a former dispatcher for the Plaquemine Police Dept.; resident of Pierre Part and native of Plaquemine, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5 to 9 pm and will resume on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 9 am until religious services at 11 am, conducted by Rev. James and Rev. Glinda Kelley. She is survived by boyfriend, Nolan Huguet; daughter, Paige Rivet and partner Tori King; brothers and their family, Louis "Pete" Kelley and wife Glyna, their children, Heidi Guillory and husband Leon, and Mitchel Kelley and wife Ashley; Calvin Kelley and wife Rhonda, their daughters, Bliss Bernard and husband Ty, and Skye Kelley; and Marvin Kelley and wife Melody, their children, Sylvia, Carrington and Zechariah Kelley; great nieces and nephews, Annalysse and Chloe Guillory, Colt, Quinn and Connor Kelley, Saylor Donaldson and Atlas Guillot; the entire Huguet and Rivet families; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family members and friends. Preceded in death by her mother, Leela Watts; father, Louis Kelley, Sr.; and nephews Styrling and Todd Kelley. Honorary pallbearers will be Louis "Pete", Calvin, Marvin, Mitchel, Zechariah and Brad Kelley, and Barry Babin. Cher loved to hunt and fish. She was an active volunteer with Plaquemine Fire Dept. and Iberville Relay for Life. Cher was loved by whomever she met, she never met a stranger and always had a smile on her face no matter what she was going through. She was a very strong willed woman who never gave up and did things her way. The family would like to send a very special thanks to Dr. David Hanson and the staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020