My sincerest condolences to you all during this time & for the road ahead. Although I had not recently crossed paths with Cherae, I had heard of good things about the life she had been living. Cherae was always a good soul and never was into the wayward ways of this world. She had a smile and way of bringing light into the room. I know you all will deeply miss her and there will be tough days ahead as you adjust to this new way of life without her physical presence. The beautiful memories, laughs and good times that you all shared will help to pull you through those times along with knowing that she is with her Heavenly Father. May God be with you all and may He continue to guide your steps during this grieving process.

-Much Love,

--Ashley M. Darville-Boykin

