Cheri Bland Terrio
Cheri Bland Terrio, age 55, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Roselawm Memorial Park. She is survived by one daughter Alexis Danielle Terrio, two sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Cheri was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Ollie Bland. Her jovial personality and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
