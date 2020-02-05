A native and resident of Acy, Louisiana, Cheri Marchand passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was 48 years old and a former English teacher at St. Amant High School and several other public schools. She was a graduate of LSU and a CASA volunteer. She is survived by her son Aaron Henry of Prairieville, father Bobby Marchand and wife Elizabeth of Acy, brother Bret Marchand and wife Johnice Henry of Acy, nephew Christopher Marchand and niece Victoria Marchand. Preceded by death by mother Ginger McAdams Marchand, brother Barret Marchand, paternal grandparents Claude and Jestine Marchand and maternal grandparents Gordon and Alice McAdams. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by a Mass and burial conducted by Father Josh Johnson in the church cemetery. Pall bearers will be Charles Marchand, Frankie Schmitt, Shane Lee, Yves Sheets, Jeff Roule, and James Summerford. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of Arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020