Cherry "Bebe" H. Moore was a daughter, sister, aunt, friend and caring mother. She always loved laughing and enjoying life. She was a friend of Bill W. for 36 years. She was a lifelong resident of Walker. She passed away quietly surrounded by her family. Visitation is at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs on Monday, February 24th and will be from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will begin at noon. Interment will be at Plainview Baptist Church Cemetery. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Myrnah Howze; her sister and brother-in-law Renee and Richard Warren; her children Debra (Moore) and Barry Richard; Harlan "Landry" and Kelly Moore and Amanda "Darlene" Moore; Her grandchildren, Scott A. Kleinpeter, II; Brennan L. Moore and Aubry L. Moore. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Clinton "Harlan" Moore; her parents Carl and Guliema Howze, her brother Bobby Carl Howze, her sister Judy Bass and brother in law Billy Bass; In laws Clinton W. and Frozine L. Moore; sister in law Jean Roberts. We would like to give a special Thanks to Ms. Shelia Anderson for the her love and care of our mother as well as all the staff at The Crossing Clarity Hospice. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020