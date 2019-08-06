Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cherry Means Davis. View Sign Service Information Knesek Family Funeral Chapels 768 4th Street Sealy , TX 77474 (979)-885-3535 Visitation 10:00 AM Knesek Funeral Home 768 Fourth Street Sealy , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cherry Nina Ruth Means Davis, 71, passed away August 5, 2019, in Austin, Texas, after a lengthy illness. She was born to Hugh C. and Ruth S. Means on April 16, 1948, in Baton Rouge, La. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1965 and from LSU in 1969 where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, Omega Chapter. After her graduation from LSU, she worked in finance at Shell Oil until her retirement and earned her MBA from the University of Houston. She was a proud Dufrocq Elementary School Duck and had eclectic musical tastes being an ardent fan of Doris Day, The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin and Crystal Gayle. She is survived by her sisters and brother-in-law, May Belle Vecera of Austin, and Camille and David Cassidy of Baton Rouge; her brother Hugh R. Means of Walker; and beloved niece, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and their families: Carter and Kelli Vecera and sons Paul and John of Austin; Thomas and Rani Vecera of Melbourne, Australia; Tyler H. Cherry Nina Ruth Means Davis, 71, passed away August 5, 2019, in Austin, Texas, after a lengthy illness. She was born to Hugh C. and Ruth S. Means on April 16, 1948, in Baton Rouge, La. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1965 and from LSU in 1969 where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, Omega Chapter. After her graduation from LSU, she worked in finance at Shell Oil until her retirement and earned her MBA from the University of Houston. She was a proud Dufrocq Elementary School Duck and had eclectic musical tastes being an ardent fan of Doris Day, The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin and Crystal Gayle. She is survived by her sisters and brother-in-law, May Belle Vecera of Austin, and Camille and David Cassidy of Baton Rouge; her brother Hugh R. Means of Walker; and beloved niece, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and their families: Carter and Kelli Vecera and sons Paul and John of Austin; Thomas and Rani Vecera of Melbourne, Australia; Tyler H. Smith and Betsy Uschkrat and daughter Amelia of Diamondhead, MS; Dr. Erin and Felix Thibault of Chattanooga, TN, and children Stewart and Lillian; Chandler Smith and Brian Reynolds of Baton Rouge; Nathan and Cheryl Means and sons Brandon and Dylan Means of Watson; and TSgt. Colby Means USAF, and wife Heather Means, who are stationed in Japan. Cherry was instrumental in helping the family set up and support a scholarship in honor of their mother. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Cherry can do so by contributing to The Ruth Shaver Means Scholarship at Ouachita Baptist University, 410 Ouachita, Box 3754, Arkadelphia, AR 71998 or to an organization of their choice. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, with services, officiated by the Rev. Dale Leland, Ret., following at Knesek Funeral Home, 768 Fourth Street, Sealy, TX 77474. Burial near her beloved brother-in-law Frank P. Vecera will follow at Sealy Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close