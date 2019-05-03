Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Ann Downey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl Ann Downey, age 60 passed away peacefully at her home on April 13, 2019. She was born on April 14, 1958, in picking Illinois to Sara Ann Slow and Richard Downey. Cheryl is survived by her sister Karla Downey, three sons, Kelly and Eric Downey and Jesse Wyatt, 2 daughters, Amy and Lauren Downey; grandchildren Alan, Aniyah, Haylie, Jared and Jayden Downey, Tommy Wyatt and Maddison Allen. She was preceded in death by her brother Ricky Downey and her son Richard Wyatt. She found joy in fishing and in nature. She was a nurse for many years. She could play multiple musical instruments. She could cook almost anything from scratch. Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday May 18th, 2019 between 10am - 12 noon at The Salvation Army Church 4025 W. Brookstown, Baton Rouge, LA, 70805. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 18, 2019

