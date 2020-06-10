Cheryl Ann Watson
Cheryl Ann Watson, God's Gift to our blended family, joined His Angels on June 5, 2020, too early, at the age of 64, surrounded by her Flock. Throughout her 3 year battle with Multiple Myeloma, she never lost the twinkle in her eyes or her dazzling smile. She leaves behind her husband, Jay Watson, sons, Shane Burkett (Nicole), Jason Burkett and daughter, Ashley Taylor. Grandchildren, Blaine and Ava Burkett, Brock and Brooke Burkett, and great-grandchild, Stella Church, mother, Marian Robillard, Favorite Aunt Janet Messina (Wayne), siblings, Gary Robillard (Michelle), Margaret Robillard, and Mark Robillard along with numerous nieces and nephews. Her Blended Family, Kimberly Marie and Leigh Anne Watson, Tomi Bartel (Paul, Ethan, and Grace), Brandon Boudreaux (Kirby, Kylie, and Brixton). She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Robillard. Pallbearers are Blaine and Brock Burkett, Paul and Ethan Bartel, Cameron Robillard and Dominick Manzullo. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm until Funeral Service at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
JUN
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
