Cheryl Dupuy Blalock, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet at the age of 66 after a long battle with lung disease. She was a native of Plaquemine and resident of Addis. Cheryl was an owner and operator of Brusly Car Care and Wrecker Service along with her husband Wayne. A private graveside service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Wayne Blalock; son, Travis Lemoyne and wife Robyn of Port Allen; daughter, Amy Hoffman and husband Jeremy of Port Allen; grandchildren, Blake Hunter and husband Anthony, Hallie Lemoyne, Paige and Jackson Hoffman. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, John and Beryl Alexander Dupuy; and a sister, Brenda Dupuy Blalock. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.