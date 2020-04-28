Cheryl Dupuy Blalock
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Dupuy Blalock, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet at the age of 66 after a long battle with lung disease. She was a native of Plaquemine and resident of Addis. Cheryl was an owner and operator of Brusly Car Care and Wrecker Service along with her husband Wayne. A private graveside service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Wayne Blalock; son, Travis Lemoyne and wife Robyn of Port Allen; daughter, Amy Hoffman and husband Jeremy of Port Allen; grandchildren, Blake Hunter and husband Anthony, Hallie Lemoyne, Paige and Jackson Hoffman. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, John and Beryl Alexander Dupuy; and a sister, Brenda Dupuy Blalock. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved