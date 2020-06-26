Cheryl Skinner was born ton December 14, 1950 to the parentage of Ollie S. and James A. Wilson, in Donaldsonville, LA. She was called to eternal rest on June 22, 2020 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, LA. Chery was educated at the St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic School and she attended St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, where she had been a member of the Knights of Peter Claver, St. Augustine#37 Ladies Auxiliary for over 50 years. During her work career, Cheryl held managerial positions at numerous grocery and convenient store outlets. She leaves to cherish her memories four sons: Dwayne M. (Raynel), Demond M. (Wanza), Damico M. and Davion M. (Catherine) Gipson; three sisters: Barbara Julien, Los Angeles, CA, Maxine (Jody) McKenzie, Darrow, LA, and Lice Joseph, Donaldsonville, LA; 12 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a godchild Antoine Martin, New Orleans, LA, a devoted caregiver, Sharon Dixon, a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and James Wilson, her husband Roland Skinner, Sr., a granddaughter Destini M. Gipson, and two brothers: Ronald and Reginald Wilson. Visiting 9 AM-10:45 AM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick Street, Donaldsonville. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment in Ascension Catholic Cemetery, Donaldsonville. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.