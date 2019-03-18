A ceremony celebrating the life of Cheryl Jean Golsby will be 12 noon Wednesday at Life Church Walker; visitation will begin at 10 am. Interment will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Cheryl was born on March 20, 1956 and departed from this life on March 15, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center at the age of 62. She is preceded in death by her parents Ross Caldwell "R C" and Doris June Dooley; son Robert Harold "Bobby" Golsby Jr. Survivors include her daughter Heather LaFleur and husband Joshua; siblings Alice Selden, Sherry Worthy, Jimmy and Michael Dooley; also survived by 2 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are requested; to give please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/cheryl-j-golsby. Services with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019