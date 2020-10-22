1/1
Cheryl Lynn Luening Cushman
1954 - 2020
Cheryl Lynn Luening Cushman (Cherry) of Gonzales, Louisiana at the age of 65 received her angel wings on October 12th, 2020. She was born on December 2nd, 1954 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her mother, Floramae (Thomas) Luening, father Warren S. Luening, mother-in-law Hyacinth (Schroeder) Sauer and father-in-law Frank E. Cushman Sr. She is survived by her soulmate and beloved husband Stephen B. Cushman. Mother of Tammy Arcement Drumm (Alan), son Ronald R. Arcement Jr. Grandmother to Dylan M. Drumm (Rachel), Mia E. Drumm and Evan R. Arcement. She was the sister of Warrine Vucinovich (Thomas) and Nelda Peterson. She had numerous nieces, nephews and caring friends she considered family. All who knew her loved her sense of humor. She had a special way to make all the people around her laugh. Upon meeting her she would say, "Just call me maw maw". She had a 24 year distinguished military career in the Louisiana Army National Guard where she received numerous citations and awards. She retired from the military on October 31st, 2013. She enjoyed her mustang, traveling, gardening, puzzles, ghost stories, horror movies, bowling, crafting with her granddaughter Mia, swimming with her dogs and just spending time with her husband, family and friends. She was a pure soul that has gone too soon. She will be missed by all because she was loved by all that knew her. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any local animal shelter. Celebration of Life Memorial, November 7th at 2 PM. Park at 12730 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana and walk next door to the Crystal Palace.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 22 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Crystal Palace
October 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jackie non (daughter of Phyllis Larsen)

Jacqulyn Nunenmacher
Friend
