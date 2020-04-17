Cheryl (Sheri Girl) Lynne Robarts Swoffer, age 59, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on April 9, 2020. Sheri was raised in Miami, Florida and lived in Lafayette, Louisiana, and Huntington Beach, California before moving to Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1994. She was a pre-school teacher at Runnel's School for 15 years. Sheri married Dave Swoffer, the love of her life, in June of 1987. They were blessed with a beautiful and talented daughter (L.A.) in 1990. Sheri was a founding member of the Spanish Town Ladies Auxiliary (STLA) in 2005. She had a passion for raising funds for charities that supported enhancing the lives of women, children, and animals. Sheri Girl would light up any room she walked into with her big generous heart, enthusiasm, and genuine love for people and a good party. She was a spark of sunshine mixed with a little bit of hurricane, always living life to its fullest. Always the queen of endless smiles and double dog dares. You knew you were in Sheri Girl's presence when she would give you that side eye look, with a twinkle in her eye, and whisper "just watch this." She was a master shopper, the only thing she loved more was her beautiful family, and passing the hours sitting on the patio with those she loved. The beautiful Diva will be dearly missed by all her 'sistahs' and friends. Sheri is survived by her husband Dave Swoffer, daughter Lauren Ashley (L.A.) Swoffer, brother Scott Robarts, mother Sally Robarts, and nieces and nephews Riese, Dylan, and Juliana Robarts. She is proceeded in death by her father Jack Robarts, maternal grandparents James Russel and Helen McHenry, and paternal grandparents John Paul Sr. and Mayoda Watts Robarts. A ceremony celebrating her life will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to STLA's Sheri Girl Memorial Inspirational Fundraiser at https://www.facebook.com/donate/230615134713330/3618371021511262/ or mail checks to STLA at 3021 Lockefield Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.