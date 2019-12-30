Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Payne Campbell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl Payne Campbell died peacefully, surrounded by her family under hospice care at the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis after a four-week hospitalization on December 13, 2019 at the age of 71. Her care in ICU and on the third-floor oncology unit were unparalleled in compassion and grace and enabled her family to be with her the entire time and have peace during her transition. Born in Magnolia, Mississippi, November 22, 1948, Cheryl lived most of her life in Baton Rouge, La where she is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Frank Campbell. They had two daughters: London Campbell DeMare of St. Louis, Mo and Jan Barrett Campbell Hudkins of Lexington, Ky and her husband, Michael. Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren, Sophie and Harper Hudkins of Lexington, Ky and Landry and Aidan DeMare of St. Louis, Mo. She is also survived by her sister Jan and her husband, Fred C. Frey III; her brother Michael and his wife Brenda Harper Payne, all of Baton Rouge, and their loving extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins in Louisiana, Mississippi, Virginia, and Texas. She was preceded in Death by her brother, Ricky and parents, John H. and Genevieve (Ginger) Simmons Payne. Cheryl left a loving circle of friends, family, and colleagues to go in peace after an eight-year battle with Cancer, which she undertook with full faith and tenacity in partnership with Drs. Robert Elliott and Gerald Miletello. Cheryl cherished her Broadmoor United Methodist community; having been a founding member of the Lagniappe Sunday School Class and the Liturgical Dance Choir. Her many gifts and entrepreneurial spirit led her down numerous career paths and partnerships, many of which created lifelong friendships. She was fiercely capable, and enjoyed success in widely varied areas including management, cake decorating, wallpaper hanging, and finally settling on her dream career in real estate. Her personal care and efficient attention to detail truly set her apart in any enterprise, as did the unflinching support of her husband and family. Her daughters were provided a powerful example of balancing work and family, as she somehow managed to accomplish full-time work, multiple "projects", having dinner on the table, all without a hair out of place. Her nickname was "the Energizer Bunny," for her seemingly endless ability to jump in to help accomplish any task, and finish every list. She doubled her efforts for her friends and especially her four grandchildren, making sure that costumes, monograms, pep talks, favorite dishes, and virtually everything they could dream up was realized. Most importantly, regardless of distance and years of chemotherapy, their "Cece" was ever-present in their lives and showed up for every important event. Her positivity, fighting spirit, and loyal, loving heart never wavered, and she died with the grace that she exemplified. A celebration of her life is planned for 11 am on June 6, 2020 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, La. Dr. Charles Simmons will lead the ceremony, and all are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers or gifts, and by her own request, the family has set up a matching scholarship/support fund at the Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center ( Cheryl Payne Campbell died peacefully, surrounded by her family under hospice care at the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis after a four-week hospitalization on December 13, 2019 at the age of 71. Dr. Charles Simmons will lead the ceremony, and all are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers or gifts, and by her own request, the family has set up a matching scholarship/support fund at the Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center ( www.brcic.org ) in her name. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020

