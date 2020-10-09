It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Chessie Mae "Maw Maw" Newman, of Franklinton, Louisiana, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the age of 88. A devout Christian and the matriarch of our family, Chessie had a passion for family, gardening, and an enthusiasm for sports. In her earlier years, she kept records for her husband's construction company. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marion Lee Newman, son, Gary Newman, parents, Perry and Ollie Creel, and siblings, Henry Creel, Carlos Creel, Milfred Creel, Denford Creel, and Linda Byrd. She leaves to cherish her memories six children: Glynn Newman (Donna), Beth Newman, Mark Newman (Barbara), Kayla Newman (Henry Majlesein), Kathy Hounshell (Bill), Karen Newman (Cindy Davenport), and Steven Newman (Melinda); 12 grandchildren: June Graham (Brent), Todd Newman (Karaline), Ashley Wilson (Mark), Toni Martin (Caleb), Crystal Newman, Noushin Cline (Titus), Fareba Majlesein, Jeremy Newman (Whitney), Regan Hounshell (Fernanda), Parissa Wallace (Michael), Weldon Hounshell (Sarah), and Perry Newman; 12 great grandchildren: Emma Wilson, Jack Wilson, Noel Martin, Newman Graham, Charlee Passman, Micah Cline, Averee Passman, Eddison Newman, Maddox Cline, Penelope Newman, Deacon Martin, Emery Newman, and Elizabeth Hounshell; as well as two sisters, Gladys Ard and Darnell Phillips. Visitation will be held from 1 pm until religious services at 3 pm on Sunday, October 11 at Crain Funeral Home - 1109 Bene Street, Franklinton, LA. Per Maw Maw's request, her grandsons Jeremy Newman and Caleb Martin will officiate services. She will be laid to rest at Tyson Cemetery in Franklinton, LA. Pallbearers will be grandsons Todd, Brent, Titus, Michael, Regan, Weldon, and Perry. The family extends sincere thanks to the staff of Hospice in His Care.

