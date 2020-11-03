Chester Clarence Kloss, Jr. "Bucky" passed away on October 27, 2020 at the age of 61. He was born on December 17, 1958. Chester was a 1976 graduate of Istrouma High School and a life-long resident of Baton Rouge. He was employed for many years with the National Food Store chain and also worked for Albertsons and Sunbeam. He was most recently employed as a hot-shot driver for J and M Trucking Company. Chester is survived by his niece, Lacey Kloss, aunts Dorothy Strader and Catherine Strader, and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester, Sr. and Josephine Strader Kloss and his brother Lynn Edward Kloss. Graveside services will be held at Roselawn Cemetery, 4045 North Street in Baton Rouge on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00am. The family would like to extend gratitude to the doctors and nurses at the Baton Rouge General ICU for their excellent care and kindness. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

