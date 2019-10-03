Chester "Slinger" Muse Sr.

Chester "Slinger" Muse, Sr. departed this life Monday, September 23, 2019 at Baton Rouge General in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 76, a native of Paincourtville, LA and a resident of Gonzales, LA. Visiting on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 Donaldsonville, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visiting on Saturday October 5, 2019 at New St. Peter's Baptist Church in Darrow, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
