Chester P. Simoneaux
A kind and loving husband, father and Christian man to all, Chester passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was 83. Chester was a resident of Port Allen, a native of Napoleonville, LA. and retired from Dow Chemical. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home – Port Allen on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9:30am to 11:30am followed by a 12:00pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. Entombment will follow at the Church of Assumption Catholic Church Cemetery in Plattenville. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Laura Woodruff Simoneaux; 4 children: Gregory P. Simoneaux of Port Allen, Nicole Simoneaux Howell & husband Mason, of Jackson, North Carolina, Simone Therese Simoneaux Badeaux & husband Timothy of Baton Rouge & Miriam Simoneaux Simms & Husband Terry of Port Allen; Sister: Roseamae Simoneaux Comeaux of Lakeland, LA; 3 brothers: Frank Simoneaux of Baton Rouge, Earl Simoneaux of Luling and Charles Simoneaux of Pierre Part. 8 Grandchildren: Adam Simoneaux, Lauren Simoneaux Gray, Gabrielle Howell, David Howell, Brock Badeaux, Caroline Badeaux, Benjamin Simms and Williams Simms; 3 Great-Grandchildren: Alexis Simoneaux, Travis Gray and Jackson Gray. He is preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Anne Simoneaux; Sister: Ella Monteverde; 3 Brothers: Nolan Simoneaux, Henry Simoneaux and Ray Simoneaux.; Special lifelong family member Jane Tatman. Chester was known for his welcoming smile to anyone he met. He was an alumnus of Nichols State University and graduated from Louisiana State University. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Port Allen and Brusly, also served as a Dow representative for the United Way, and a member of the Port Allen Lions Club. In his younger years he spent time as a volunteer coach at Holy Family School and the American Legion Babe Ruth as well as Little League. Chester was well known to neighbors and friends for fixing and repairing anything anyone needed. In his free time, he enjoyed electronics, Cajun music and dancing, and loved all LSU sports. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
NOV
25
Entombment
Church of Assumption Catholic Church Cemetery
November 22, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
