Chester Reginald "Reg" Dunbar Jr.
1942 - 2020
Chester Reginald (""Reg"") Dunbar, Jr., a resident of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana, passed away on November 16, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center surrounded by his daughters and son-in law. Reg was born December 21, 1942 in Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester R. Dunbar, Sr. and Jennie Scott Dunbar, and by his wife of 30 years Diane Hymel Dunbar. Reg is survived by his wife, Barbara Cusimano Dunbar, Jefferson, Louisiana, his daughter Patti Dunbar, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, his daughter Debbie Dunbar McManus (husband David), St. Amant, Louisiana, and by his granddaughters Hailey McManus Murphy (husband Colt), and Shelby McManus Azuara (husband Deven) and a great-grandaughter, Dixie Rose Murphy. Reg will be missed by numerous beloved family members and dear friends. He was a 1960 graduate of Istrouma High School and a 1965 graduate BS of Louisiana State University, member of Acacia Fraternity. He was passionate about many things including his work developing tank lining and buoy manufacturing businesses Lining Technologies and Urethane Technologies based in Denham Springs. He was a long-time member of Broadmoor Methodist Church A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 20th in his honor at Broadmoor Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Dr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70815 with visitation at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am. Due to COVID-19 masks are required. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Broadmoor Methodist Church.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
