Chester Ross Martin died on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Columbia, TN. He was 76 years old and a native of Mobile, AL. Visiting will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 9 am until service at 11 am conducted by Rev. Roy Daniels. Burial will be in Buetoville Cemetery, Ethel. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Cheryl Mullens Martin. His daughters, Tonja Keith and husband, Scott, of Birmingham, AL and Anne Savage of Atlanta, GA. A son, David Martin and wife, Debi, of Fredericksburg, VA. Step daughters, Misty Parliament and husband, Eric, of Springhill, TN, Sacha Zian and husband Chris of Columbia, TN and Kathie Geerken and husband, Barnard of Denham Springs.A sister, Annie Lou Counselman of Thomaston, AL. 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Casey Martin. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 10, 2019