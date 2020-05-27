Chong Ae Kim Langlois
Chong Ae Kim Langlois, a loving wife, mother and friend, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 8:45 p.m., at the Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, surrounded by her family. She was 73. Kim was a native of Seoul, South Korea and resident of Plaquemine. A private graveside service will be held at Grace Memorial Park. The youngest of four children, Kim left her family and country when she married, Paul A. Langlois, Jr., 48 years ago to start her own family in Louisiana. She filled her home with love with her cooking and supporting her children in all their adventures. Kim is survived by her husband, Paul A. Langlois, Jr.; three children, David P. Langlois and wife Brandy, Tracy L. Burleigh and husband Brad, and Jesse J. Langlois; four grandchildren, Emily and Nathan Burleigh, Landon and Presley Langlois. Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Pong Sik and Hui Yong Kim; in-laws, Paul Sr. and Rena Domangue Langlois. Pallbearers will be David, Jesse and Landon Langlois, Brad and Nathan Burleigh, and Herman Courtade. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com. "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." Rev. 21:4.

Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 27, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
