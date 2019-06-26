Guest Book View Sign Service Information Renaissance Services 12552 Airline Hwy Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-644-2976 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Christ Community Church 26574 Juban Rd Denham Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Chris Carl Henrich Buchholtz, 48, a resident of Denham Springs passed away on June 23, 2019. Chris will truly be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was a beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and frieand to many people. Chris was born on January 20, 1971, a graduate of Baker High. He was an Eagle Scout and was a Louisiana Army National Guard Veteran. He loved to fish, cook, hunt, and spend time with family and friends. He spent weekends with friends cooking for benefits. Chris is survived by his son Kristopher Kale Buchholtz (Courtney) of Denham Springs, his daughter Kate (Katie) Buchholtz of Denham Springs, his mother, Libby Buchholtz of Walker, sister Angela Cooksey (Roger) of Deville, sister Tammy Stallings of Temple, GA, sister Lisa Ordes (Donald) of Denham Springs, sister Heather Granger (Shawn) of Walker. Nieces Isabella and Kayla Ordes, Madison and Mallory Granger, Melissa Lloyd. Nephews Seth Granger, Brandon & Joey Cooksey, Michael Stallings. He was in preceded in death by his father Richard Buchholtz, and his grandson Kasen Reed Buchholtz. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life Saturday, June 29th from 2-6pm at Christ Community Church 26574 Juban Rd, Denham Springs, LA 70726. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Chris Carl Henrich Buchholtz, 48, a resident of Denham Springs passed away on June 23, 2019. Chris will truly be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was a beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and frieand to many people. Chris was born on January 20, 1971, a graduate of Baker High. He was an Eagle Scout and was a Louisiana Army National Guard Veteran. He loved to fish, cook, hunt, and spend time with family and friends. He spent weekends with friends cooking for benefits. Chris is survived by his son Kristopher Kale Buchholtz (Courtney) of Denham Springs, his daughter Kate (Katie) Buchholtz of Denham Springs, his mother, Libby Buchholtz of Walker, sister Angela Cooksey (Roger) of Deville, sister Tammy Stallings of Temple, GA, sister Lisa Ordes (Donald) of Denham Springs, sister Heather Granger (Shawn) of Walker. Nieces Isabella and Kayla Ordes, Madison and Mallory Granger, Melissa Lloyd. Nephews Seth Granger, Brandon & Joey Cooksey, Michael Stallings. He was in preceded in death by his father Richard Buchholtz, and his grandson Kasen Reed Buchholtz. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life Saturday, June 29th from 2-6pm at Christ Community Church 26574 Juban Rd, Denham Springs, LA 70726. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to www.vetaffairs.la.gov. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close