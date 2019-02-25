Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chris Samuel Cimo. View Sign

Chris Samuel Cimo passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 89. Husband of Thais Gaillot Cimo for 68 years. Father of Robert W. Cimo (Meridel) Chris A. Cimo, and Sheryl Cimo Logue (Joseph). Grandfather to Christine Logue Goldberg (Josh), Joseph C. Logue, III, Angela Cimo, Michael Logue, Amy Cimo, and seven great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his father, Anthony "Tony" Cimo; sister, Rose Cimo Schwab; and baby, Anthony Bernard Cimo. Mr. Cimo was a lifelong resident of Metairie and parishioner of St. Mary Magdalen Church since 1952. He retired from his business as owner of Cimo's Kwik Kopy Printing in Metairie amd was a former employee of Beads by the Dozen. Chris attended St. Paul's in Covington LA where he ran track and followed that with service to his country in the U. S. Marine Corps. He was an avid LSU fan who traveled the country following the Tigers on his own and with the LSU Alumni Association. Chris also spent time on the board of the Endymion carnival krewe riding several years as a Duke. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Nursing Home and St. Catherine's Hospice for their dedicated service and care of Mr. Cimo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris's name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.

