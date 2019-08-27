"For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope." Jer 29:11. Christi Higgins Browning, 47, a resident of Denham Springs, LA, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Christi cared for many, many people but the amount of people who cared for her couldn't hold a candle to that number. There will be a visitation at Zoar Baptist Church on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 11am until funeral services at 12 noon, conducted by Associate Pastor Glen Miers. Burial will be at the church cemetery. She is survived by three sons: Blake Browning, Brandon Higgins, and Christian Fiero, all of Denham Springs; her mother, Brenda B. Higgins; two sisters, Wendy Higgins Manuel and her husband Chuck; Debbie Higgins King and her husband Tim; two brothers: Robert Higgins Jr. and John D. Higgins and his wife Amy, and special friends Kirby and Barbara Duty. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Higgins Sr. She was a member of the Zoar Baptist Church. She enjoyed nature, especially gardening and arranging flowers. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019