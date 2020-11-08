Christine Guillory Serio passed away at her home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 98. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Guillory and Charlotte Brant and husband Mike; grandchildren, Kelly McClard, Lisa Owens, Jessica Cunard, Robert Cunard III, Mallory Doan, Richard Doan, Ginny Bishop, and Ethan Brant. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Percy Guillory and 2nd husband, Joseph Serio; daughter, Pamela Harris; and parents, Dominick and Virginia Trialo Fazzio. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Canon Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.