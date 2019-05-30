Born in Brandon, LA and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA, Christine Kaufman Spears, 86, died May 27, 2019. Christine worked for Southern University in custodial services for 27 years, and retired as a supervisor. She was a member of Agape Missionary Baptist Church and served faithfully for many years. Ms. Christine Spears is survived by her son, Ebray Spears Jr. (Stephanie), daughter, Tamika Spears Cook (Marlon); sisters Anna Kaufman Collins and Sarah Payton McKee (Ray); grandchildren Deidre Spears (Anastasia), Marcus Spears (Aiysha), Tori Cook, Jarrett Cook, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters (2), and brothers (4). Visitation will be held at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St, on Friday May 31, 2019 from 3p-5p and 8a-10a June 1, 2019 at St. Johns Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Mayer Rd with religious services immediately following. Rev. Eddie Sulcer officiating, along with Rev. Donald Ruth. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019