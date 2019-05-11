With heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of our loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Christine LeJeune Carmouche. Christi, affectionately known as "Nis" and "CeCe," was called home by the Lord on May 9th, 2019 at the age of 50. "Come to Me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28 Christi is survived by her husband of 31 years, Jeffery Paul Carmouche; children, Jessica Carmouche Gary (Mason), Mallory Carmouche Craig (Dayton), and Hunter Carmouche; grandsons, Emmett Craig and Jaxon Gary; mother and stepfather, Don and Betty Fontenot; sister, Tammy LeJeune Landry; stepsister and brother, Stacey McAllister and Donnie Fontenot; grandmother, Josie LeJeune; and many relatives and friends whose lives she touched. Preceded in death by her dad, Eddie LeJeune; paternal grandfather, Ed LeJeune; maternal grandparents, TJ and Juanita Simmons. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, May 13th, 2019 from 5pm until 9pm. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 from 10am until funeral service at 11am. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 14, 2019