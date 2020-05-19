Lottie Christine Mitchell Martin of Denham Springs went to her eternal home on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was 88 years old. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved cooking Sunday dinner for her entire family. She was known for her chocolate pies, pecan pies and prune cakes at all family gatherings. She is survived by two sons, Walter and wife Carol of Denham Springs, Ken and wife Rita of Central; three daughters, Sandra Hutto and husband Roger of Denham Springs, Patricia Reed and husband John of Selma AL., Karen Borne and husband Allen of Denham Springs; eleven grandchildren, Chris Reed, Tina Graham, Keith Martin, Angie Stafford, Stacey Thibodeaux, Dale and Stephen Martin, Brandon Hutto, Kimberly Green, Brittany Borne, Heather Letourneau; twenty two great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; sister Juanita Rawls of Demopolis AL; sister-in-law, Carolyn Mitchel of Selma Al.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth, two infant sons and one infant daughter; her parents, Beatrice and Ernest Mitchell, five sisters and three brothers. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Autism Society of Greater Baton Rouge Inc., P.O. Box 14587 Baton Rouge, LA 70898, In honor of her great grandson who has Autism. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

