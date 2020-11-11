Christine Maria Acosta Tabor, age 68, a resident of Gonzales and native of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at her home in Gonzales on November 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 8:30 to 10:30 am on Thursday, November 12. Funeral services will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 12th. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Christine was born in Thibodaux on October 1, 1952 to Carroll Acosta, Sr. and Miriam Aupied Acosta. She married Allen "Joe" Tabor of Amelia on October 4, 1973 in Thibodaux. Christine graduated from Nicholls State University summa cum laude in 1984 with a degree in Accounting. She became a Certified Public Accountant and worked as Office Manager at Oceana Heights Gas in Thibodaux for 12 years. Christine retired in 2014 from Atmos Energy in Baton Rouge, where she worked as Vice President of Rates and Regulatory Affairs for 12 years. She was an active member and former President of Kiwanis of Downtown Baton Rouge. She is preceded in death by her father, Carroll Acosta, Sr. and granddaughter Maria Johnston. Christine was known for her love and dedication to her family. She is survived by her husband, Allen "Joe" Tabor; children Richard Tabor (Renee), and Jennifer Johnston (Donald); siblings Susan Borne (Clifford), Sammy Acosta (Charlotte) and Patti Knoblock (Philip); mother Miriam Acosta; grandchildren Krysten Clute(Chad), Kayla Boudreaux, Alyce Tabor, Seth Johnston, Richard Tabor, Jr. and Daniel Johnston; great grandchildren Carter, Christian and Blaike; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Christine will always be remembered for her kindness, selflessness, positivity, ambition, warm smile, and most of all her faith and love for our Lord. Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.