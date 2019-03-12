Chris Vankirk passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She had suffered through terminal cancer for a period of time. She was survived by her son Blaire Noble Hutchison, his wife Angela, and their two daughters Isabella and Harper Hood. She was also survived by her sister Candace Brown Volk and husband Edward Michael. Chris was preceded in death by her long-time soul mate Dennis Guidry, by her parents Joseph Noble and Mary Elizabeth (Boo) Brown, and by her sister Lucinda Carol (Linda) Gunther. She had had a long career as a home health nurse mostly in Livingston Parish. Chris had lived life to its fullest, spending her early years in New Orleans where she became a well-respected bartender in the entertainment industry. In the 1980s, she changed the focus of her life, attending the University of New Orleans as an honor student and obtaining a degree in Psychology, then going on to get her Nursing Degree from Charity Hospital. She lived in Denham Springs and worked in Livingston Parish. A special celebration of Chris's life will be held for family and friends at a future date. Chris will be remembered for her giving spirit, her love for her dogs, and an appreciation for life, shared with everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2019