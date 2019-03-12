Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Chris Vankirk passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She had suffered through terminal cancer for a period of time. She was survived by her son Blaire Noble Hutchison, his wife Angela, and their two daughters Isabella and Harper Hood. She was also survived by her sister Candace Brown Volk and husband Edward Michael. Chris was preceded in death by her long-time soul mate Dennis Guidry, by her parents Joseph Noble and Mary Elizabeth (Boo) Brown, and by her sister Lucinda Carol (Linda) Gunther. She had had a long career as a home health nurse mostly in Livingston Parish. Chris had lived life to its fullest, spending her early years in New Orleans where she became a well-respected bartender in the entertainment industry. In the 1980s, she changed the focus of her life, attending the University of New Orleans as an honor student and obtaining a degree in Psychology, then going on to get her Nursing Degree from Charity Hospital. She lived in Denham Springs and worked in Livingston Parish. A special celebration of Chris's life will be held for family and friends at a future date. Chris will be remembered for her giving spirit, her love for her dogs, and an appreciation for life, shared with everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Chris Vankirk passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She had suffered through terminal cancer for a period of time. She was survived by her son Blaire Noble Hutchison, his wife Angela, and their two daughters Isabella and Harper Hood. She was also survived by her sister Candace Brown Volk and husband Edward Michael. Chris was preceded in death by her long-time soul mate Dennis Guidry, by her parents Joseph Noble and Mary Elizabeth (Boo) Brown, and by her sister Lucinda Carol (Linda) Gunther. She had had a long career as a home health nurse mostly in Livingston Parish. Chris had lived life to its fullest, spending her early years in New Orleans where she became a well-respected bartender in the entertainment industry. In the 1980s, she changed the focus of her life, attending the University of New Orleans as an honor student and obtaining a degree in Psychology, then going on to get her Nursing Degree from Charity Hospital. She lived in Denham Springs and worked in Livingston Parish. A special celebration of Chris's life will be held for family and friends at a future date. Chris will be remembered for her giving spirit, her love for her dogs, and an appreciation for life, shared with everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close