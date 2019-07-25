Christine McLin Arledge, 98, passed away early Friday morning, July 19, 2019, at her home in Satsuma. A member of the Fairest Star Chapter No. 235 of the Eastern Star, Christine was born December 13, 1920. She was a hard-working mother and grandmother, who took great pleasure in cooking for and having coffee with family. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Livingston on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:30am until Celebration of Life Service at 2:00pm conducted by Rev. Steve Arledge. Burial will follow in Hiram Stafford Cemetery in Satsuma. Pallbearers will be Barry Harris, Jake Arledge, Blake Arledge, Logan Arledge, Micah Arledge and Dale Crozier. She is survived by a sister, Nellie Sullivan; sons, John Arledge and wife Bobbie, Edmond Arledge and wife Debby; daughter, Beverly Crozier; sister-in-law, Lennie Mae McLin and Maxie McLin; along with sixteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, six great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Christine was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Arledge; parents, John and Eunice McLin; three sisters, Serena McDonald, Elvena Monroe, and Lizzie Arledge; four brothers, Dairel, Edmond, Lester, and Preston McLin; a daughter, Mary Harris and a son, Bud Arledge. Special thanks extended to caregiver family members, especially her grandson, Blake Arledge, and to Amedisys Hospice Services, specifically Becky, Rhonda, Angela, and Megan. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019