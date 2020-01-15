|
Christine "Grandma" Mizell Odum, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 90. She was a member of First New Testament Church in Baton Rouge. Christine was a dedicated disciple for the Lord and led many souls to salvation. Christine is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Lynda Carbo; grandson, Jonathan Carbo and wife Lucy; granddaughter, Shelby Carbo; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended church family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie Lee Haigler Mizell and Lonnie Flemming Mizell; and brother, Donald Ray Mizell. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 at First New Testament Church, 3235 Aubin Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, from 12:00 noon until the funeral service 2:00 pm in the church. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020