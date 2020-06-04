Christine Tassara Mascarella, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her daughter's home on May 31, 2020 at 6:16 a.m. She was 87. Christine was a volunteer at Brookstown Elementary for 61 yrs. She was selfless, always doing for others. She loved watching game shows and going to the casino. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Sidney Mascarella Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Sidney Jr and Lori Mascarella; daughters, Debra Lawson and Mona Mascarella; ex daughter-in-law, Inga Sarrazin; nephew and his wife, Jim and Judy Mascarella; grandchildren, Cammie Mascarella, Timothy Mascarella and wife Jill, Shane Mascarella, Dara Mayers, and Niki Bass; 15 great grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Beluah Tassara; son, Rudolph Mascarella; granddaughter, Angela Ragusa; son-in-law, Robert Lawson; siblings, George Tassara and Esta Cox; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Pallbearers will be Timothy Mascarella, Shane Mascarella, Byron Sarrazin, Michael Lee, Damien Newsom, and Zachary Ragusa. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 12:00. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park on North Street. She will truly be missed.

