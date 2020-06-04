Christine Tassara Mascarella
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Tassara Mascarella, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her daughter's home on May 31, 2020 at 6:16 a.m. She was 87. Christine was a volunteer at Brookstown Elementary for 61 yrs. She was selfless, always doing for others. She loved watching game shows and going to the casino. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Sidney Mascarella Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Sidney Jr and Lori Mascarella; daughters, Debra Lawson and Mona Mascarella; ex daughter-in-law, Inga Sarrazin; nephew and his wife, Jim and Judy Mascarella; grandchildren, Cammie Mascarella, Timothy Mascarella and wife Jill, Shane Mascarella, Dara Mayers, and Niki Bass; 15 great grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Beluah Tassara; son, Rudolph Mascarella; granddaughter, Angela Ragusa; son-in-law, Robert Lawson; siblings, George Tassara and Esta Cox; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Pallbearers will be Timothy Mascarella, Shane Mascarella, Byron Sarrazin, Michael Lee, Damien Newsom, and Zachary Ragusa. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 12:00. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park on North Street. She will truly be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved