Christopher Austen Slay, January 4, 1996 - June 3, 2019. Austen 23, a native of Baton Rouge, LA, was raised in Byram, MS. He attended Byram & Terry High Schools. The family will receive friends for visitation Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10 AM until 11AM at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram, MS. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Baton Rouge, LA at 4PM. Austen is preceded in death by his grandmother, Vivian Bowen of Jackson, MS. Survivors include his mother Tabitha Bowen of Canton, MS, father and step-mother Allen and Gia Slay of Baton Rouge, LA, maternal grandfather, Don Bowen of Canton, MS, paternal grandmother Bert (Dinky) Durrett of Baton Rouge, LA, step-sister Morgan Wade of Baton Rouge, LA, first cousin Taylor Slay of Baton Rouge, LA and a host of friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 5, 2019