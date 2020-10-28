1/1
Christopher Byronne Magee
Christopher entered into eternal rest on October 27, 2020 at the age of 52. He was a Baton Rouge City Police Officer. He attended Southern University, was a member of the Southern University Band, and a Mason. His hobbies were spending time with his family and friends, cars, movies and traveling. Survived by his wife, Katrina Magee; parents, Daline Magee and Larry Pool, Sr.; daughters, Kayla Magee and Kelsi Magee; son, Christopher Magee; sisters, Doreatia Hart, Shantel Richard, Natosha Tolliver, Esperanda Gordon and Cyndi Duncan; brothers, Reffel Gordons, Sr., Larry Pool, Jr. and Leslie Duncan, Jr.; grandchildren, Sahar Harry, Chase Magee, Ca'Myri Magee and Sai Harry. Visitation Friday, October 30, 2020 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, October 31, 2020 1:30 pm until religious service 2:30 pm, Hall's Celebration Center. Minister Terry Hart officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
