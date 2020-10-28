Christopher entered into eternal rest on October 27, 2020 at the age of 52. He was a Baton Rouge City Police Officer. He attended Southern University, was a member of the Southern University Band, and a Mason. His hobbies were spending time with his family and friends, cars, movies and traveling. Survived by his wife, Katrina Magee; parents, Daline Magee and Larry Pool, Sr.; daughters, Kayla Magee and Kelsi Magee; son, Christopher Magee; sisters, Doreatia Hart, Shantel Richard, Natosha Tolliver, Esperanda Gordon and Cyndi Duncan; brothers, Reffel Gordons, Sr., Larry Pool, Jr. and Leslie Duncan, Jr.; grandchildren, Sahar Harry, Chase Magee, Ca'Myri Magee and Sai Harry. Visitation Friday, October 30, 2020 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, October 31, 2020 1:30 pm until religious service 2:30 pm, Hall's Celebration Center. Minister Terry Hart officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.