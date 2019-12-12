Christopher "Chris" Cage

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Macedonia Missionary B.C.
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia Missionary B.C.
Obituary
Christopher "Chris" Cage entered into eternal rest at Ochsner Medical Center on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 7: 38 PM at age of 52. Visitation at Macedonia Missionary B.C. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Byron K. Sanders; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivors include his sons, Travious Lewis, Sr. and Christopher A. Cage; seven siblings; four grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
