Bishop Christopher D. Huddleston

  • "Celebrating a life well lived. We will cherish the memories..."
    - Olivet and Lulla Coats
  • "Bishop Huddleston: Thanks for Believing in me and Praying..."
    - Patrick Lewis
Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. James Baptist Church
10151 Noel Thomas Lane
Slaughter, LA
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
St. James Baptist Church
10151 Noel Thomas Lane
Slaughter, LA
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Faith Christian Center
6375 Winbourne Ave.
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Living Faith Christian Center
6375 Winbourne Ave.
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Bishop Christopher D. Huddleston entered into eternal rest on January 6, 2020 at the age of 35. He was the Pastor of St. James Baptist Church, Slaughter, LA and on the Management Team for EBR Council on Aging. Survived by his wife, Eleanor "Dee Dee" Jackson Huddleston; mother, Albertine S. Huddleston; daughter, Chasity Elise Huddleston; sons, Christian Elijah Huddleston and Caleb Emmanuel Huddleston; sisters, Kimberly Gipson Wilson (Thomas), Earie Thomas and Elizabeth Marchand; brothers, Rufus Huddleston, Jr. and Raymond Huddleston. Visitation Thursday, January 16, 2020 4:00 pm until memorial service at 6:00 pm, St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane, Slaughter, LA. Visitation continues Friday, January 17, 2020 8:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Living Faith Christian Center, 6375 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Errol Domingue officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
