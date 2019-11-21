The Advocate Obituaries
Christopher Dean Calvin, Ph.D. passed away at a hospital in Baton Rouge on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 56. Christopher was a professor and taught at various universities. He is survived by his children, Thomas Calvin and Sarah Calvin; father, James Calvin, M.D.; siblings, Pamela Mahoney, Lon Calvin, Douglas Calvin, and Timothy Calvin; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edwarda Calvin; and maternal/paternal grandparents. A Graveside Service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. celebrated by Father Joseph Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
