Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-778-1612 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher "Chris" Hollins, born in Monroe, LA, native of Ferriday, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. He was 58, employed at Georgia Pacific and a graduate of Ferriday High School. He was the beloved husband of Cary Lynn Clark Hollins; a son of Bertha McCraney Hollins and the late Thomas Odell Hollins Sr; father of Hunter Christopher and Kristen Denice; brother of Charles T. Bell, Joan H. (Charles) Bell, Reinetta H. (Willie) Brown, Thomas O. (Francia) Hollins Jr; Michael W. Hollins Sr., Rosa H. Beard, Elgin M. (Mary) Hollins Sr; Arijo Ray Green, and the late Diana Hollins; son-in-law of Celia Bartley Clark and the late Thornton Clark; and brothers-in-law of Bernard (Karen) Clark and the late Thornton Clark Jr. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, other relatives and friends. He was a member of the Greater New Galilee Baptist Church, 9185 Wilbur Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70807, Dr. Mark A. Litt, Pastor. Viewing will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Hall Davis Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. The family will honor the current protocol implemented by the Louisiana Governor which allows 10 people to view at a time and schedule a memorial service in the upcoming months. A graveside funeral service will be Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Also in response to the Governor's protocol, please allow 6 ft spacing between individuals. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Youth Department at Greater New Galilee Baptist Church at address indicated above. Christopher "Chris" Hollins, born in Monroe, LA, native of Ferriday, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. He was 58, employed at Georgia Pacific and a graduate of Ferriday High School. He was the beloved husband of Cary Lynn Clark Hollins; a son of Bertha McCraney Hollins and the late Thomas Odell Hollins Sr; father of Hunter Christopher and Kristen Denice; brother of Charles T. Bell, Joan H. (Charles) Bell, Reinetta H. (Willie) Brown, Thomas O. (Francia) Hollins Jr; Michael W. Hollins Sr., Rosa H. Beard, Elgin M. (Mary) Hollins Sr; Arijo Ray Green, and the late Diana Hollins; son-in-law of Celia Bartley Clark and the late Thornton Clark; and brothers-in-law of Bernard (Karen) Clark and the late Thornton Clark Jr. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, other relatives and friends. He was a member of the Greater New Galilee Baptist Church, 9185 Wilbur Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70807, Dr. Mark A. Litt, Pastor. Viewing will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Hall Davis Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. The family will honor the current protocol implemented by the Louisiana Governor which allows 10 people to view at a time and schedule a memorial service in the upcoming months. A graveside funeral service will be Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Also in response to the Governor's protocol, please allow 6 ft spacing between individuals. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Youth Department at Greater New Galilee Baptist Church at address indicated above. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close